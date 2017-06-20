Braymer Junior Livestock Show, Saturday, July 1
Saturday, July 1st 2017
Tait Park
Braymer, Missouri
Classes open to all youth under the age of 21years of age.
Peewees will be shown following the breeding animals in each species.
Swine Show
Enter at 8:00 am. Show at 9:00 am
Beef Show
Enter at 12:30pm. Show at 1:30 pm
Goat Show
Enter at 3:00 pm Show at 4:00 pm
Sheep Show
Enter at 5:00 pm. Show at 6:00 pm or following the goat show.
Rabbit Show
Enter at 2:00 pm. Show to follow
Contact: Shawn Coats
400 Bobcat Avenue Braymer, Mo 64624
(660)484-3486
(660)646-9453