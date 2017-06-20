Braymer Junior Livestock Show, Saturday, July 1

Saturday, July 1st 2017

Tait Park

Braymer, Missouri

Classes open to all youth under the age of 21years of age.

Peewees will be shown following the breeding animals in each species.

Swine Show

Enter at 8:00 am. Show at 9:00 am

Beef Show

Enter at 12:30pm. Show at 1:30 pm

Goat Show

Enter at 3:00 pm Show at 4:00 pm

Sheep Show

Enter at 5:00 pm. Show at 6:00 pm or following the goat show.

Rabbit Show

Enter at 2:00 pm. Show to follow

Contact: Shawn Coats

400 Bobcat Avenue Braymer, Mo 64624

(660)484-3486

(660)646-9453

coatsshawn@hotmail.com