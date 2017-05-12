Home / News / Caldwell County Christmas Chorus Presents "The Spirit of Christmas"
Tue, 12/05/2017

The Caldwell County Christmas Chorus annual concert will be this Sunday afternoon December 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the Hamilton Methodist Church. There will be a variety of Christmas songs, storytelling, and audience sing alongs. The chorus is made up of individuals from all parts of the county, and they have been hard at work preparing for the concert. A cookie and punch reception will follow the performance.

Tickets are $5 for adults ($3 with canned goods for the Food Pantry), children 12 and under are free. The show is sponsored by Caldwell County Arts. For more information call Debby Ford at (816)465-0613 or Judy Stone at (816)583-4825.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

