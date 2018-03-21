Caldwell County hosts preparedness drill

Caldwell County Health Department held a Public Health Emergency Preparedness drill for Medical Counter Measures on Monday, March 12th at Hamilton American Legion. This was the largest drill ever organized by the health department. The mock drill helped better prepare for a community public health emergency. Many community partners gave their time and talents to the exercise. Over 90 volunteers participated to go through the drill and 36 agencies supported the exercise.

Those agencies were: Andrew County Health Department, Atchison-Holt Ambulance District, Buchanan County EMS, Caldwell County EMS, Caldwell County Ambulance, Caldwell County Commissioners, Caldwell County Road and Bridge, Caldwell County Sheriffs’ Department, City of Hamilton Public Works, Kingston Fire Department, City of St. Joseph, Clinton County Health Department, Daviess County Health Department, Grundy County Health Department, Hamilton Police Department, Harrison County Health Department, Hedrick Medical Center, Holt County Health Department, Livingston County Emergency Management, Livingston County Health Department, Mercer County Health Department, Missouri Western State University, Missouri Department of Corrections, Mosaic Life Care, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nodaway County Health Department, NTA Ambulance District, Polo Police Department, Region H Hazmat, State Emergency Management Agency, Missouri Show Me Response, St. Joseph Emergency Management Agency, St. Joseph Fire Department, City of St. Joseph Health Department, St. Joseph Police Department, and Tri-County Health Department.