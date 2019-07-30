Home / News / Caldwell County Livestock Fair held July 18 & 19
The Pee Wee’s show their goats at the Caldwell County Fair.Carter Williams is presented a championship ribbon by Queen Madison Rechtermann for his Grand Champion buck at the CC Fair.Wyatt Ellis is pictured with his Grand Champion Doe.Emily Akey shows off her Championship Hampshire Ram.Scarlett Miller shows off her Overall Championship Ewe at the fair.Jodi Robinson and Wyatt Wierzbicki won showmanship awards in the sheep contest.Ella Ripley shows her Champion Bucket Calf “Grace” at the Caldwell County fair.Cass Kleeman of Braymer wins first place in the junior heifer calf class with his Angus.Sister heifers are shown by sisters Emma Burns (2nd place) and Kaitlyn Burns (3rd place) of Bosworth in the senior hefier calf class.Gage Swindler shows off his Grand Champion Bull.Shane Leakey of Richmond won Grand Champion Steer. Shane also won the 14 and Over Beef Showmanship award.Dustin Davies and Hadley Corbin compete against each other for the award of Champion Hampshire Guilt. Hadley won first place and Dustin second.Cass Kleeman of Braymer won a championship title with his Yorkshire gilt.Chase Bowen of Hamilton won the Overall Champion Gilt with his spotted Gilt.Dustin Davies of Braymer won the Sr. Showmanship Award for Swine. He is pictured with the fair judge, Kent Shikles.Hadley Corbin won the Jr. Showmanship Award for Swine. She is pictured with the fair judge, Kent Shikles.

Caldwell County Livestock Fair held July 18 & 19

Tue, 07/30/2019 - 16:22 admin

The Caldwell County Fair kicked off its event on Thursday evening with the Caldwell County Queen contest. Madison Rechtermann was crowned the 2019 queen by her sister Kaitlyn, who held the previous title in 2018.

The goat show started at 6 p.m. immediately followed by the sheep show. The weather was hot and humid both show days, which made it difficult for both the animals and the kids who managed them. Beef cattle were shown early in the morning on Friday followed later in the day by the swine show.

The announcer of the event was Ed Creason of Polo and the judge was Kent Shikles of Russellville.

See this week's edition of the Caldwell County News for results.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media