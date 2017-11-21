Caldwell County News Drop off for Toys for Tots

The newspaper office will be a drop off point for those wishing to donate to "Toys for Tots" this year.

Toys for Tots serves 176 families in Clinton, Caldwell and DeKalb counties. The need continues to get bigger every year.

The Caldwell County News is offering $5 off either a personal of a gift subscription with a toy donation. This offer will last until Friday, Dec. 8. Toys may be dropped off at the newspaper office at 101 S. Davis in Hamilton to receive the subscription discount. For cash donations, make a check payable to Toys for Tots.

Toys will be sorted Dec. 13-15 with bagging on the 16th at 9 a.m. The toys will be delivered to the health offices on Dec. 18, so as to get them to the families in time for Christmas.