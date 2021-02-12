Home / News / Caldwell County News Holiday Hours

Caldwell County News Holiday Hours

Thu, 12/02/2021 - 12:19 admin

The Caldwell County News Office will have an early deadline for the Dec. 28th Issue all items need to be into us by Dec. 22nd at noon. 

The Holiday Hours for the office will be

Dec. 22nd closing at noon.

Dec. 23rd-Closed

Dec. 24th- Closed

We will open Dec. 27th for normal business hours.

We will also have an early deadline for the January 4th Issue all items need to be into us by Dec. 30 at noon. 

Dec. 30th we will close at noon 

Dec. 31st- Closed

Re-open Jan. 3rd Normal hours. 

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!!!!!

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media