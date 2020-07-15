Caldwell County Route 13 now closed due to building collapse

POLO, Mo. – Caldwell County Route 13 is now closed in Polo after a building collapsed into the roadway last night. Local maintenance crews from Missouri Department of Transportation have closed the road between Route 116 and Stoutmore Street until further notice for the safety of motorists. During the closure, drivers will need to use an alternate route.

