Caldwell County Route B to close tomorrow

COWGILL, Mo. – Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace a culvert on Route B south of Cowgill tomorrow, Thursday, April 30. The road will be closed between SE Soo Line Drive and SE Price Drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

