Caldwell County Veteran received Bronze Star from service in Vietnam

A Bronze Star Medal ceremony was held for Vietnam Veteran Michael Pollard of Caldwell County on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Cameron Veterans Home. Randy Watson, MVC Director of the Veterans Service Program presented the medal to Pollard during the event. Pollard served with the US Army in Vietnam from July 1970 to July 1971, as a member of the 194th Military Police Company. He earned the Bronze Star Medal for his outstanding meritorious service during combat operations, but a presentation of his award was not undertaken at that time. Pollard also received the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Citation and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Pollard said in his speech that he was honored to be recognized for his service and thanked the Missouri Veterans Commission for all that they have done for getting the records straight.