Calling All Singers

If you love to sing and want to have a fun time Caldwell County Arts cordially invites you to join the Community Christmas Chorus (high school age through retirees). Rehearsals are Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday afternoons from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

"The Spirit of Christmas" Concert will be held on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 p.m. For more information call Debby Ford @ 816-465-0613 or Judy Stone @ 816-261-8133.