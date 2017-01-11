Home / News / Calling All Singers
Rehearsals start for community concert.

Calling All Singers

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 14:22 admin

If you love to sing and want to have a fun time Caldwell County Arts cordially invites you to join the Community Christmas Chorus (high school age through retirees). Rehearsals are Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday afternoons from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

"The Spirit of Christmas" Concert will be held on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 p.m. For more information call Debby Ford @ 816-465-0613 or Judy Stone @ 816-261-8133.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

