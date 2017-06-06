Cameron Regional Medical Center Holds 1st Annual Stroke Reunion

On Monday, May 22, 2017, Cameron Regional sponsored its 1st Annual Stroke Reunion for patients who had been seen in the Medical Center’s Emergency Room over the past year subsequent to suffering a stroke. Family members and care­givers were invited as well, with approximately 20 people in attend­ance.

Stephanie Davis, D.O., Board-certified Emergency Room physician and Medical Director for CRMC’s Stroke Program, organized the evening and was pleased with its outcome. “We had several people attend who were very appreciative of the support they were able to gain that evening,” stated Davis. “Stroke victims can feel isolated and disheartened, while family members/caregivers close to the patient can easily become overwhelmed with the responsibilities they face on a 24/7 basis,” she added.

Mary Jo Middleton, M.D., Physiatrist, was the featured speaker for the evening. Dr. Middleton specializes in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, assisting stroke and other disabled patients in returning to their normal activities of daily living to the greatest extent possible. During the course of the evening, stroke reunion attendees had a chance to visit one-on-one with both physicians, while also interacting with each other to exchange experiences.

On February 29, 2016, CRMC was certified by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services as a Level III Stroke Center under the State’s Time-Critical Diagnosis System. As such, it must meet or exceed certain guidelines and protocols in regard to timeliness of care and treatment. From the time the patient enters CRMC’s doors, to transfer to a tertiary facility, a turnaround time of 60 minutes or less is mandated. Included in this time frame are the completion of a CT scan (and possible MRI if deemed necessary), lab work, and administration of thrombolytic (“clot-busting”) I.V. therapy, if appropriate.

Stroke is a major cause of serious disability for thousands of adults and is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. Each year, approximate­ly 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke, with one being experienced every 40 seconds.

In regard to stroke education, Fred Kiehl, D.O., Medical Director of CRMC’s Emergency Room, emphasizes the importance of the general public being familiar with the “FAST” acronym: “ F ACE - Look for an uneven smile; A RM - Check if one arm is weak; S PEECH - Listen for slurred speech; and T IME is of the essence, so call 911 or get to your nearest Emergency Room at the first sign of a symptom or problem.” He further stated, “As stroke is considered a true medical emergency, the care provided in the first few hours is critical in impacting the patient’s long-term recovery and prognosis.”

Eighty percent of all strokes are preventable according to the American Stroke Association. Risk factors for stroke include: Family history, obesity, physical inactivity, uncontrolled high blood pressure, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation, excessive alcohol consumption, diabetes, heart disease, and smoking. The risk for stroke increases with age, and women have a higher risk of experiencing a stroke than men.

Dr. Davis has indicated that the Medical Center hopes to make this an annual gathering for education purposes and information exchange. This year’s event was catered by Duane and Matthew Burnett.

