Canna Bulb Storage – Tips for Storing Canna Bulbs

Wintering canna bulbs [1] is an excellent way to make sure that these tropical looking plants survive in your garden year after year. Storing canna bulbs is simple and easy and anyone can do it. Keep reading to learn how to store canna bulbs from your garden.

Preparing Cannas for Canna Bulb Storage

Before you can start storing canna bulbs, you must first lift the bulbs from the ground. Wait to dig the cannas up until after a frost has killed back the foliage. Once the foliage is dead, carefully dig around the canna bulbs. Remember that canna bulbs can multiply rapidly over the summer, so you will want to start digging a bit further out from where you originally planted the canna. Remove the canna bulbs from the ground and divide them if necessary.

The next step in preparing canna bulbs for storage is to cut the foliage back to 2-3 inches. Then gently wash the dirt off the bulbs but do not scrub the canna bulbs clean. Scrubbing can cause small scratches on the skin of the bulbs that can allow disease and rot to get into the bulbs.

Once the canna bulbs are washed, you can prepare them for canna bulb storage by curing them. In order to cure the bulbs, place them in a dry place, like a garage or a closet, for a few days. Curing allows the skin of the bulbs to toughen up and helps to keep rot at bay.

How to Store Canna Bulbs

After the canna bulbs are cured, you can store them. Wrap them in either newspaper or in paper bags. The best way to store canna bulbs is in a cool dry place, such as a garage, the basement or a closet. You can even store canna bulbs in the refrigerator in the crisper drawer, if you have enough room.

While wintering canna bulbs, check them every month or so and remove any bulbs that may start to rot. If you find that more than a few are rotting, you may want to find a drier place for canna bulb storage.