Capitol Dome To Shine Purple in Honor of Military Children

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, is pleased to announce the dome of the Missouri State Capitol will be illuminated purple on Thursday, April 15, in honor of military children. The U.S. Department of Defense has declared April the Month of the Military Child, while the color purple traditionally represents all the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“I hope everyone in view of the Capitol on the evening of April 15 takes a moment to enjoy the illumination of the dome and reflect on the sacrifices of military families, especially the children of our brave men and women in uniform,” Sen. Hoskins said. “This gesture in no way equals the many contributions of our military families, but it does allow all of us to express our gratitude and let military children know they are in our hearts and prayers.”

Since new exterior lighting was installed as part of a major renovation of the Missouri State Capitol, the ever-changing hue of the Capitol dome has served as a way for the state to recognize and honor Missourians of all walks of life. Senator Hoskins contacted the Office of Administration to request “Purpling up” of the dome at the bequest of Whiteman Air Force Base Child and Youth Education Services and Fort Leonard Wood School Support Services.

According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, there are more than 11,000 children of military personnel attending schools in Missouri. Of 558 school districts in the state, 274 have at least one child whose parents serve in the military.