Centennial Easter Egg Hunt at Wallace State Park April 15

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Missouri State Parks and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon at Wallace State Park near Cameron. The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. on April 15 at the Enclosed Shelter in the park.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors can see displays featuring the Missouri State Park Centennial, Wallace State Park history, and native animals.

At noon, the Great Centennial Egg Hunt begins with visitors of all ages searching the trails and park for the 100 hidden prize eggs. Each egg is numbered and corresponds to a prize. Visitors will be able to bring their egg to the Enclosed Shelter to redeem a prize and are limited to one egg per person.

At 1 p.m., professional storyteller Joyce Slater will present “Bunny Tales and Egg-citing Stories” at the Open Shelter. At 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to fill their baskets at the traditional Easter Egg Hunt featuring 2,000 candy and toy filled eggs.

All park programs are free and open to the public.

Missouri State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2017. Visitors can experience all the park system has to offer with the Centennial Passport. Visit http://mostateparks.com/passport for more information.

Wallace State Park is located 6 miles south of Cameron on Highway 121. For more information about the event, contact the park at 816-632-3745.