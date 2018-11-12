Christmas Concert held in Hamilton

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” Christmas Concert was held at the Methodist Church in Hamilton on Sunday. Participants in this year’s concert were Kathleen Cramer, Kathie Cornelius, Johnna Grooms, Dawn Black, Debby Ford, Leanne Jorns, Shelley Reed, Hannah Stith, Wayne Black, John Green, Rusty Klein, Charles Michael, Stephen Reed and Ted Rights directed by Pastor Jenn Klein. Martha Garlock accompanied on the piano. Free will donations and canned goods were accepted to benefit the Caldwell County Food Pantry.

Caldwell County Arts is funded in part by the Missouri Arts Council.