Citizen gives Kidder council an earful

The Kidder City Council had cancelled their meeting on Sept. 7th and rescheduled it on the 21st. With a sparse attendance, what started out as being a peaceful assembly quickly turned into an attack on code enforcement the city council.

After listening to Ray Carlton’s plan to move the vehicles at his business, local resident Gene Potts came to Carlton’s defense with the statement, “It’s part of his business people, what part of that don’t you understand?” Potts was generally unhappy about the city’s ordinances, particularly with the cost of a building permit, adding that people can find the utility lines themselves without getting code enforcement involved.

