City of Hamilton discusses alternate funding option for street improvements

The City of Hamilton held their monthly meeting on March 8. Aldermen Travis Trosper, Fred Moss, Jim Sweiven and Sherria Kavanaugh were present along with Mayor Winford Gilliam, City Administrator, Jean Van Iperen and City Attorney, Robert Cowherd.

During public participation, Traci Flynn of Twigs, Rust and Dust discussed the subject of 30 minute parking in town. No action was taken by council.

A resident complained about a high water bill she received and it was later determined that her meter was inaccurate and needed to be replaced. The board agreed to adjust her billing.

Council discussed tapping fees for new lines or construction. These are fees paid by the homeowner or builder to connect from the new construction to the water meter or to connect to the main sewer line and would cover the cost for use of city equipment and labor if the city would do the work.

Council also discussed a street deposit which would cover damage to a city street as a result of residents having to dig up the street to repair sewer lines. This deposit would cover any cost needed to get the street back into its original condition.

The board approved the appointment of Amanda Railsback and Ashley McCracken to the Hamilton Park Board.

Ordinance 1629 was passed authorizing the Mayor to sign an engineering agreement with Allstate Consultants relating to a USDA Wastewater Collection System Improvement Grant.

Ordinance 1630 was passed authorizing the Mayor to sign a contract with Allstate Consultants for engineering services related to the Redford Property regarding the construction of a large commercial retreat area near Hamilton Heights.

Ordinance 1631 was passed authorizing the City of Hamilton to enter into a Transportation Alternatives Fund Program agreement with the Missouri Dept. of Highways and Transportation for downtown sidewalk improvements.

City Attorney, Robert Cowherd, made a suggestion to the board about a funding option for street improvements. Cowherd suggested the city might look at a program implemented by some other cities. In this program a street could be repaired by the citizens living on that street if a majority of those property owners voted to fund the work. The downside of this scenario would be that residents who could not afford to pay the cost would have no choice if the majority of homeowners on the street voted to pay for the improvement. The cost of the street work would be non-refundable.