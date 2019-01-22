Claire McCaskill Joins NBC News and MSNBC

ST. LOUIS - NBC News and MSNBC today announced that former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill has joined the networks as a political analyst.

Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made the announcement today during an exclusive one-on-one interview with McCaskill.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my experience from the Senate, hard fought campaigns, and Midwest common sense to the coverage of breaking political events. And, as always, I won’t hold back,” McCaskill said.

Joe Scarborough added, “Mika and I are excited to have Claire as part of the Morning Joe team. The senator not only provides critical insights into what ails Washington, but also can help us figure out how to make our government work again. Most importantly, our friend provides critical insights into the state of affairs for the Cardinals and Chiefs!”

McCaskill will offer insight and political analysis on breaking news stories across both networks beginning today. She will join MSNBC for its coverage of President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

During her two terms in the Senate, McCaskill earned a reputation as a plain-spoken, no-nonsense moderate, unafraid of unscripted conversations with the press, and with a penchant for communicating directly with her constituents through Twitter and town halls. McCaskill - the only woman ever elected to the Senate from Missouri - consistently crossed the aisle to cut bipartisan deals and was frequently ranked by experts as one of the most independent Senators. She remains the only person in Missouri history to unseat a sitting Governor in a primary campaign.

A former prosecutor and State Auditor, McCaskill established a long track record of rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse of power in government. When she left the Senate earlier this month, McCaskill was the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.

McCaskill lives in St. Louis with her husband and is a grandmother of 11.