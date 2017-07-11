This is CNN: Fake News

Nov. 6, 2017, Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement blasting CNN for butchering a quote from President Donald Trump in Japan speaking to business leaders there where he actually said "I also want to recognize the business leaders in the room whose confidence in the United States -- they've been creating jobs -- you have such confidence in the United States, and you've been creating jobs for our country for a long, long time. Several Japanese automobile industry firms have been really doing a job. And we love it when you build cars -- if you're a Japanese firm, we love it -- try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over" praising automakers for making cars in the U.S. into a quote where he was somehow criticizing them for not doing so:

"Once again, this is CNN, reporting an apple is a banana, turning a quote that clearly shows President Trump praising Japanese automakers for making cars in America for years into an allegation that he was unaware of that fact.

"Not even Hillary Clinton's DNC would have tried to be this dishonest at the height of the campaign season.

"In light of this latest malfeasance by CNN, it is stunning that Time Warner, the owners of CNN, would expect their proposed merger with AT&T to be approved by the Department of Justice. The AT&T-Time Warner merger would provide a profit motive for the promotion of CNN's fake news, and that would truly be bad for America."

