Corn Growers Meeting to be Held January 19

The Missouri Corn Growers and Northwest Corn Growers will host an informational meeting Thursday, January 19 at the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State College. The meeting will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. with the formal program beginning at 9 a.m. All farmers and those from adjoining states are welcomed to attend. Lunch is provided by local and regional agribusinesses.

This year, the corn growers will bring to St Joseph, four nationally known marketers to discuss the market and outlook. The four marketers are Joe Vaclavik, Standard Grain; Allen Brugler, Bruglar Marketing; Dan Basse, AgResource Consulting and Andy Shissler, SW Trading LLC. Each speaker will make a presentation and then growers will have an opportunity to ask questions of the group as a panel.

Herbicide weed resistance is on every grower’s mind. Dr. Kevin Bradley, MU State Weed Scientist, will discuss herbicide weed resistance and new herbicide technology.

Weather is key to high corn yields. Bryce Anderson, DTN, will provide a weather outlook for 2017.

Also, Missouri Corn Growers and Missouri Soybean Growers will provide an organization update.

For more information, contact Morris Heitman at 816-387-1390 or Jason Hull at 660-582-6902.

Tracy Shewey, Office Manager

University of Missouri

Holt County Extension