Counselors present Hamilton School Board with test data results

Hamilton School Board met Oct. 18. All members of the board were present. Superintendent Troy Ford presided over the meeting.

Brandon Kanoy gave the student council report. He reported that cheerleading is competing at State on Oct. 28; on Nov. 18, they are performing at the Chillicothe Holiday Parade; two FFA members will be receiving American degrees; the Nursery and Landscape team will be going to the National Convention; Student Council has sent out letters to the community for a new sign; Samantha Cornelius came in 7th at State golf; softball had a 19-7 season, they were the District 15 champs, the Sectional champs, and in the State quarter final they lost to Lathrop 2-0; the Band and the Flag Corp will be performing this Saturday at the NW Missouri Homecoming Parade, band is preparing two songs for the Veteran’s assembly, they have six people trying out for District band Nov. 4, Mr. Wehmeyer is looking to start a 7th grade jazz band during the third quarter, and five are competing at the NCMBA Honor Band on Nov. 20th; choir is competing Oct. 28th at Platte City; the Language Club’s Spanish 4 Class is taking a culture trip to the Nelson-Atkins Museum for the Day of the Dead Festival; Cross Country districts are next weekend; Penney Art Club is working on the pool mural; and the Book Club is having a cookout this month.

The school’s counselors gave a presentation of test scores and comparisons to the board. Out of 41 students that graduated last spring, 29 are enrolled in a 2 or 4 year college. The average ACT score for those that are in college was 24.6 including three bright flights, and the overall composite for the class was 22.6. Comparing 2017 census testing of the Juniors, the State average was 19.3, whereas Penney High School Juniors scored 19.6. This year the State is not paying for the census testing for Juniors. Help is available for those students who are on the free or reduced lunch program.

For more on this story, see this week's edition of the Caldwell County News!