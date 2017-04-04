County Student Art Show April 7 & 8

Caldwell County Arts and The Hamilton Bank are sponsoring the 8th annual County-wide Student Art Show Friday April 7, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Polo Community Building. Last year there were over 400 entries. The show is open to all Caldwell County students, grade K-12. Classes for judging include painting, drawing, sculpture/mixed media, ceramics and photography and printmaking. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded. An art instructors exhibit will be a part of the show. For more information contact Judy Stone 816-583-4825.