Denny Hoskins Capitol Report

REAL ID Available March 25

Imagine stepping up to TSA security check-in at the airport and being told your Missouri driver’s license is not an acceptable form of identification for boarding your flight. That could actually happen beginning Oct. 1, 2020. On that date, TSA and other federal authorities will only accept identification that complies with the REAL ID Act of 2005.

Missouri has been slow to adopt REAL ID, but the Department of Revenue will start issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs on March 25.

The first thing Missourians need to know is that there is no reason to replace your unexpired driver’s license or state ID prior to Oct. 1, 2020. Until then, your current license will still be accepted at security checkpoints, including those at airports, military installations, federal courthouses and nuclear power plants.

When it comes time to renew your identification you will have the option of selecting either a REAL ID or a traditional, non-compliant Missouri driver’s license or ID. You will not need a REAL ID to drive, vote or most other things that cause you to present your driver’s license now. REAL ID is only required at federal checkpoints.

Even after October 2020, you will still be able to board an aircraft or pass through federal security checkpoints if you also have a U.S. passport, passport card, Department of Defense ID or some other document that complies with the REAL ID law.

If you decide to obtain a REAL ID, you will need to bring some extra documents with you when you go to the local driver’s license office. Expect to supply your Social Security card or a W2 form, birth certificate or U.S. Passport and two documents that prove your residency in Missouri. You can find a full list of acceptable documents and more information about REAL ID at https://dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-information.

Capitol Visitors

This week, I had the honor of visiting with EMS Chief Shane Lockard of the Johnson County Ambulance District, who came to the Capitol as part of EMS Day on March 12. I presented the chief a Senate resolution in recognition of the opening of a new district headquarters and training center in Warrensburg.

The facility will serve as the Johnson County Ambulance District’s administration center and houses two classrooms, five skills-training rooms and living quarters for two ambulance crews. Five drive-through bays will protect the district’s vehicles while allowing crews to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice.

I was also pleased to welcome a group of art students and their teacher from Richmond High School who traveled to Jefferson City to participate in the Missouri Youth Art Month ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. A painting of a riverside scene by 12th-grader Joel Ontiveros was selected to represent the 21st Senatorial District in this year’s Missouri Senate Art Exhibit.

The annual contest, sponsored by the Missouri Art Education Association and the Missouri Alliance for Arts Education, collects student artwork from schools across the state. One work is selected by each Missouri senator. The winners will be displayed throughout 2019 in a passageway that connects the Capitol to the Senate parking garage. I believe I can speak for every Senate employee when I say that we enjoy viewing the student artwork as we make our way to and from work.

As always, I appreciate hearing your comments, opinions and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me at denny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.