Denny Hoskins District 21 Column

For the first time in eight years, the Legislature is enjoying working with a Republican governor and is energized by the prospect of reversing our state’s trend of losing businesses, jobs and population to our neighboring states. Many of our neighbors have been taking steps to make their states more attractive to businesses and residents. It is invigorating to now be in a position to create that kind of opportunity here in Missouri.

To that end, this session the Senate has been very intentional in its focus on advancing legislation that will promote and foster economic growth, creating jobs across all business sectors and communities throughout the state. Achieving this requires reforming our labor industry, legal climate and government regulatory system.

Labor Reform

A first order of business this session was passing Senate Bill 19, more commonly known as Right-to-Work. Under SB 19, employers are barred from requiring employees to become, remain, or refrain from becoming a member of a labor organization; or pay dues or other charges required of labor organization members, as a condition of employment.

For years, Missouri has been hemorrhaging businesses and jobs to Right-to-Work states, which have higher levels of economic growth, attract more businesses and have increased job and wage growth. Passage of SB 19 will help reverse that trend. This legislation holds unions accountable, encouraging them to work hard to represent the interests of their members. It has been signed by the governor and will become law on Aug. 28.

Also on the labor reform front, the Senate passed Senate Bill 182, modifying provisions of law relating to Project Labor Agreements (PLAs), which have historically driven up the cost of construction by excluding nonunion contractors and their skilled employees from building projects paid for by their own communities’ tax dollars. Project Labor Agreements hurt workers because they end up paying more dues and fees rather than putting that money into their own pockets. It was time to end this discriminatory, wasteful and inefficient practice of union-only PLAs.

Legal/Tort Reform

Another area of concern has been Missouri’s outdated civil and judicial system, which has forced businesses and job creators out of the state. Tort reform is critical to economic development, as evidenced by St. Louis being ranked the number one judicial hellhole in the country. These reforms will create a better business climate, so businesses can hire employees rather than waste money on frivolous lawsuits.

Tort reform bills passed so far this session include:

Senate Bill 31, which modifies provisions relating to the collateral source rule and provides that parties may introduce evidence of the actual cost, rather than the value, of medical care rendered, restoring fairness to personal injury litigation and helping reduce the cost of insurance for doctors and businesses.

Senate Bill 237, the “Hospital Fix,” limits malpractice liability to the responsible party, bringing stability and clarity to malpractice insurance and helping to keep health care costs down for every Missourian.

Senate Bill 45 modifies laws regarding arbitration agreements between employers and at-will employees, which is a quick and cost-effective way to resolve employment issues, while maintaining fairness for both employees and employers.

Senate Bill 43 modifies the law relating to unlawful discrimination, raising the standard for determining whether an employer is liable for a discrimination charge under the Missouri Human Rights Act (MHRA), as well as the Whistleblower Protection Act. This reform helps ensure balance between employees and employers by allowing plaintiffs the right to a jury trial but also protecting business owners from frivolous lawsuits.

Senate Bill 113, the “Workers’ Compensation Fix,” modifies the law relating to discharge of employees under workers’ compensation statutes, carefully balancing the need for protections for injured workers and the need to keep the state’s business community and job creation efforts intact.

Senate Bill 66 creates a clear point in time when temporary disability benefit payments end and permanent disability benefit payments begin.

Regulatory Reform

Driven by a need to create smaller, better and more efficient government that is appealing to businesses looking to move to the Show-Me State, the Legislature is working hard to cut back harmful red tape and end harmful government overreach.

To that end, Senate Bill 16 has been passed in response to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling opening the door to more taxes on consumers. Senate Bill 16 exempts delivery charges from sales and use taxes, clearing up any confusion on the collecting of sales taxes on deliveries and ensuring the Department of Revenue does not overreach its authority by creating unfair and unnecessary taxes on consumers and businesses.

Protecting Life

In addition to contributing to all of the important strides the Legislature is making toward creating a better business climate in our state, I continue to remain steadfast in my commitment to protecting the unborn.

Accordingly, this week I introduced to the Senate Committee on Seniors, Families and Children Senate Bill 375, relating to parental consent and parental notification for minors seeking abortions. Under current law, a minor only needs the consent of one parent in order to obtain an abortion. Senate Bill 375 simply states that a consenting parent must notify in writing the other custodial parent prior to a minor child being able to have an abortion and does include common-sense exemptions for parents who may pose a risk to the health and wellbeing of the child.

The genesis of this bill dates back to my time serving in the House, where I watched my colleague, Rep. Rocky Miller (R-Lake Ozark), passionately argue for this legislation. While I have always been pro-life, his story in particular really brought the issue home for me.

My colleague shared his very personal experience to advocate for this important legislation. He found out that his daughter, a minor at the time, had become pregnant and that her mother, to whom he was no longer married, had made the decision without his knowledge or input, for their daughter to have an abortion.

He was then able to have a conversation with his daughter and encouraged her to do some research about the decision and to seriously consider keeping the baby, assuring her that she would have his support. Ultimately, she changed her mind and decided to save the child.

Bill Tracking Update

SB 183 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar for Perfection (GREF)

Extends the Big Government Get Off My Back Act and modifies several provisions relating to the collection of money by public entities

SB 257 - 03/01/2017 Hearing conducted (COMM)

Allows telephone companies to select an alternate method of property tax assessment

SB 280 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar for Perfection (VETS)

Requires the Department of Revenue to issue both REAL ID compliant and noncompliant driver's licenses and identification cards

SB 335 - 02/15/2017 Voted Do Pass (SFCH)

Modifies the definition of a service dog

SB 359 - 02/21/2017 Hearing conducted (SBIN)

Modifies provisions relating to the promotion and sale of alcoholic beverages

SB 360 - 03/14/2017 Bill Combined w/ (SCS/SBs 360, 238 & 36) (EDUC)

Modifies provisions relating to virtual public schools

SB 375 - 03/29/2017 Hearing scheduled (SFCH)

Changes the law regarding consent for a minor to obtain an abortion

SB 376 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar for Perfection (GENL)

Designates "Old Drum" as the historical dog of the state of Missouri

SB 395 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar for Perfection (PROF)

Modifies provisions relating to the practice of public accounting

SB 416 - 02/28/2017 Hearing conducted (WAME)

Exempts the purchase of utilities for certain food preparation uses from state sales and use taxes

SB 452 - 02/28/2017 Hearing conducted (EDEV)

Creates the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act

SB 454 - 03/27/2017 Hearing scheduled (PROF)

Modifies provisions of the Missouri Athletic Trainer Practice Act

SB 472 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Consent Calendar (AGRI)

Modifies the definition of "livestock" to include honey bees for the purposes of the state sales tax law

SB 485 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar for Perfection (EDUC)

Excludes funds designated by taxpayers in an urban district as early childhood education funds from the local tax revenue calculation used to provide funding to charter schools that declared themselves as a local education agency

SB 531 - 03/09/2017 Second Read and Referred to Committee (SFCH)

Provides for patient due process for persons receiving services from the Division of Developmental Disabilities

SB 532 - 03/15/2017 Hearing cancelled (HPEN)

Modifies provisions relating to Department of Mental Health inspections

SCR 7 - 03/07/2017 Hearing conducted (RJRR)

Expresses support for the people of Israel

SCR 15 - 02/14/2017 Referred to Committee (RJRR)

Designates August 21, 2017, as "Total Eclipse Day" in the state of Missouri

I urge you to contact my office with any questions or concerns you have about state government so I can better represent you during the 2017 legislative session.

I always appreciate hearing your comments, opinions, and concerns. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at (573) 751-4302. You may also email me atdenny.hoskins@senate.mo.gov.