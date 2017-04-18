Denny Hoskins District 21 Column

The Senate had a diverse legislative agenda for this week. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I spent much of Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and afternoons reviewing budgetary bills from the House of Representative and further understanding the financial needs of the state. My colleagues and I covered a lot of good ground and I look forward to us passing a budget by the May 5, constitutional deadline.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed one of my bills, Senate Concurrent Resolution 14. This resolution proposes an amendment to the United States Constitution to limit the amount of terms members of Congress can serve. Like the citizens of Missouri who voted for term limits in the General Assembly, I think term limits are good for our state and country.

Supporting our seniors

In addition to having the opportunity to help prioritize the state’s funding needs and promote a grassroots initiative, I am grateful to have the opportunity to support another bill that would strengthen our seniors. One of my colleagues is sponsoring Senate Bill 373, which would establish the Missouri Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. With this program, Missouri may receive up to $400,000 in grants, and a recipient of the program, a low-income senior, may receive between $25 and $50 to buy fresh food at farmers’ markets and roadside vendors. Forty-three other states take advantage of similar programs like this one. As my colleague noted this week, this program would be a win-win: (1) low-income seniors can have greater access to fresh and healthful foods; (2) farmers can be able to increase their profits; and (3) local economies can be strengthened. Supporting our seniors has been one my top priorities as a legislator, and I look forward to my colleagues and I passing more legislation like SB 373.

Supporting our local communities

When we talk about state symbols, we often categorize them as noneconomic. But because state symbols can serve as recognitions of local traditions and activities, they are a part of the economic development of many communities, particularly rural and small ones. For example, Warrensburg recently had its annual Old Drum Festival. This year’s festival was one of its largest, attracting tourists to learn not only about Old Drum but also the city of Warrensburg and its history. These attractions may stimulate local economies and provide the resources for investing in infrastructure and job creation.

Our great state of Missouri has many state symbols. We have a state bird (bluebird), a state horse (Missouri Fox Trotting Horse), a state dessert (ice cream cone), and even a state dinosaur (“duck billed” dinosaur). Yet, we do not have a state dog — a recognition of man’s best friend.

I have sponsored Senate Bill 376 that would designate “Jim the Wonder Dog” as Missouri’s Wonder Dog and “Old Drum” as Missouri’s Historical Dog. Jim the Wonder Dog is no unfamiliar pup. Thought to possess remarkable abilities, Jim reportedly predicted the winners of Kentucky Derbies and the World Series and the sexes of unborn babies. Jim even caught the attention of a joint session of the Missouri Legislature!

The roughly 150-year-old story of Old Drum is well known across the state of Missouri. Old Drum died on an early October morning and within a year, Warrensburg’s Old Johnson County Courthouse and households across the state knew the name “Old Drum.” Old Drum’s owner filed a lawsuit for damages, and he was represented by Missouri’s former United States Senator George Graham Vest. On Sept. 23, 1870, Vest presented his emotional and powerful closing argument to the jury. The jury quickly returned the verdict in favor of Old Drum’s owner and the rest is history!

I highly encourage you read Senator Vest’s partial eulogy for Old Drum.

Aside from Mr. Vest’s memorable argument, the case of Old Drum is much more. It was one of the first times in the state of Missouri that members of the defunct Confederacy and the Union came together following a bloody civil war. The story of Old Drum also annually attracts many tourists to Missouri. There is little doubt that the story has a place in Missouri’s history.

On Tuesday night, the Senate perfected Senate Bill 376, and it awaits a vote before it can be sent to the House. Senate bill 376 is about more than state symbols; it is about acknowledging the importance of our state’s history and the economic importance that tourism and tradition have on our communities.

With just four weeks left, the Legislature has much more to do here in Jefferson City. As we meet with family members and friends this weekend, I wish everyone a Happy Easter and hope you enjoy the warmth and comfort of others.

Bill Tracking Update

SB 183 - 04/10/2017 Adopted as amendment to SB 18 and refereed to House Committee (HSCSB)

Extends the Big Government Get Off My Back Act and modifies several provisions relating to the collection of money by public entities

SB 257 - 03/01/2017 Hearing conducted (COMM)

Allows telephone companies to select an alternate method of property tax assessment

SB 280 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar for Perfection (VETS)

Requires the Department of Revenue to issue both REAL ID compliant and noncompliant driver's licenses and identification cards

SB 335 - 02/15/2017 Voted out of Committee (SFCH)

Modifies the definition of a service dog

SB 359 - 04/04/2017 Vote out of committee (SBIN)

Modifies provisions relating to the promotion and sale of alcoholic beverages

SB 360 - 03/14/2017 Bill Combined w/ (SCS/SBs 360, 238 & 36) (EDUC)

Modifies provisions relating to virtual public schools

SB 375 - 04/05/2017 Voted out of Committee (SFCH)

Changes the law regarding consent for a minor to obtain an abortion

SB 376 - 04/13/2017 Third Read and Passed (GENL)

Designates "Old Drum" as the historical dog of the state of Missouri

SB 395 - 04/06/2017 Referring to House Committee (HGENERALLAWS)

Modifies provisions relating to the practice of public accounting

SB 416 - 02/28/2017 Hearing conducted (WAME)

Exempts the purchase of utilities for certain food preparation uses from state sales and use taxes

SB 452 - 02/28/2017 Hearing conducted (EDEV)

Creates the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act

SB 454 - 03/27/2017 Hearing conducted (PROF)

Modifies provisions of the Missouri Athletic Trainer Practice Act

SB 472 - 03/27/2017 Removed from Consent Calendar (AGRI)

Modifies the definition of "livestock" to include honey bees for the purposes of the state sales tax law

SB 485 - 03/30/2017 Placed on Informal Calendar (EDUC)

Excludes funds designated by taxpayers in an urban district as early childhood education funds from the local tax revenue calculation used to provide funding to charter schools that declared themselves as a local education agency

SB 531 - 03/09/2017 Second Read and Referred to Committee (SFCH)

Provides for patient due process for persons receiving services from the Division of Developmental Disabilities

SB 532 - 04/05/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar (HPEN)

Modifies provisions relating to Department of Mental Health inspections

SCR 7 - 03/07/2017 Hearing conducted (RJRR)

Expresses support for the people of Israel

SCR 14 - 04/13/2017 House First Read (RJRR)

Applies to Congress for the calling of an Article V convention of states to propose an amendment to the United States Constitution regarding term limits for members of Congress

SCR 15 - 02/14/2017 Referred to Committee (RJRR)

Designates August 21, 2017, as "Total Eclipse Day" in the state of Missouri

