Denny Hoskins District 21 Column

As the only freshman legislator on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I want to say that it has been an honor to see the workings — the nuts and bolts — of the appropriations process in the Senate. Of course, during my time in the House I served on appropriations and budget committees, and that experience was most useful in my transition to the Senate.

After many hours of debate, fiery discussion and provoking speeches, the Senate passed a state budget this week. The next step in the budget process will be a meeting of a conference committee between members of both chambers to sort out the agreements and disagreements and reach a compromise regarding the state’s spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. Should the committee offer a proposal, the proposal will go first to the House for approval and then to the Senate. After both houses approve the budget, it will go to the governor for his signature.

Perhaps most interesting is the fact that both the House and Senate voted to fully fund the K-12 education funding formula for the first time in history. For more than a decade, the Legislature has considered fully funding our children’s public school systems. During my eight years in the Missouri House I said that I would support fully funding the foundation formula and this week that opportunity came to fruition. I am pleased that my colleagues and I took advantage of this opportunity to provide our children and schools the funding they need to succeed.

Moreover, the Senate budget includes $2 million for virtual education. I am a big supporter of virtual education. In fact, I have proposed legislative measures (please seeSenate Bill 327 and Senate Committee Substitute for House Bill 138) that would allow students to enroll in online courses that may not be provided to them by their school districts. This action would expose our students to educational concepts and ideas that may give them the skills and knowledge for collegiate and workforce preparation.

In terms of timing, the Legislature has only a week from today to propose a measure from the conference committee and have it approved by both chambers before it can go to the governor for his signature. The Legislature is constitutionally bound to pass a balanced budget by May 5.

SB 183 - 04/10/2017 Adopted as amendment to SB 18 and refereed to House Committee (HSCSB)

Extends the Big Government Get Off My Back Act and modifies several provisions relating to the collection of money by public entities

SB 257 - 03/01/2017 Hearing conducted (COMM)

Allows telephone companies to select an alternate method of property tax assessment

SB 280 - 03/16/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar for Perfection (VETS)

Requires the Department of Revenue to issue both REAL ID compliant and noncompliant driver's licenses and identification cards

SB 335 - 02/15/2017 Voted out of Committee (SFCH)

Modifies the definition of a service dog

SB 359 - 04/04/2017 Vote out of committee (SBIN)

Modifies provisions relating to the promotion and sale of alcoholic beverages

SB 360 - 03/14/2017 Bill Combined w/ (SCS/SBs 360, 238 & 36) (EDUC)

Modifies provisions relating to virtual public schools

SB 375 - 04/05/2017 Voted out of Committee (SFCH)

Changes the law regarding consent for a minor to obtain an abortion

SB 376 - 05/01/2017 Hearing Scheduled (HGENL)

Designates "Old Drum" as the historical dog of the state of Missouri

SB 395 - 05/01/2017 Exec Session Scheduled (HRULES)

Modifies provisions relating to the practice of public accounting

SB 416 - 04/26/2017 Voted out of Committee (WAME)

Exempts the purchase of utilities for certain food preparation uses from state sales and use taxes

SB 452 - 02/28/2017 Hearing conducted (EDEV)

Creates the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act

SB 454 - 03/27/2017 Hearing conducted (PROF)

Modifies provisions of the Missouri Athletic Trainer Practice Act

SB 472 - 03/27/2017 Removed from Consent Calendar (AGRI)

Modifies the definition of "livestock" to include honey bees for the purposes of the state sales tax law

SB 485 - 03/30/2017 Placed on Informal Calendar (EDUC)

Excludes funds designated by taxpayers in an urban district as early childhood education funds from the local tax revenue calculation used to provide funding to charter schools that declared themselves as a local education agency

SB 531 - 03/09/2017 Second Read and Referred to Committee (SFCH)

Provides for patient due process for persons receiving services from the Division of Developmental Disabilities

SB 532 - 04/05/2017 Placed on Formal Calendar (HPEN)

Modifies provisions relating to Department of Mental Health inspections

SCR 7 - 03/07/2017 Hearing conducted (RJRR)

Expresses support for the people of Israel

SCR 14 - 04/26/2017 Referred to Committee (RAO)

Applies to Congress for the calling of an Article V convention of states to propose an amendment to the United States Constitution regarding term limits for members of Congress

SCR 15 - 02/14/2017 Referred to Committee (RJRR)

Designates August 21, 2017, as "Total Eclipse Day" in the state of Missouri

