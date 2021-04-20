Dr. Robert Onder, Jr. receives the “Statesman For Life” award

Dear Friends and Supporters,

Please click on the above video link to watch my speech on the steps of the Missouri Capitol as I received the “Statesman for Life” award this week. It was a great honor to be recognized for my efforts in the Pro-life movement in Missouri.

This video also highlights a new threat to our pro-life efforts.

We are under a new threat of forced public funding of abortion in Missouri.

As many of you are aware, under President Biden’s administration and a Congress controlled by Democrats, it is likely that the Hyde Amendment will be rolled back. This amendment has been added since 1980 to prevent the use of federal funds to pay for abortion.

We could be forced to fund abortion through our Medicaid program.

Last year, the General Assembly said in its budget that Medicaid money could not be used as reimbursement for Planned Parenthood. As I state in my video, “Only to have the black-robed tyrants in the Missouri Supreme Court, tell us we couldn’t do that in the budget. But, I’ve got news for you, we can do it in statute!”

Senate Bill 1 opens up all the Missouri Medicaid statutes and allows us to outlaw funding for Planned Parenthood in statute!

I need your prayers and support for the remaining weeks of the Missouri session that ends on May 14th. Please consider forwarding this email to friends who may need to know about this important development.

As always, I welcome your thoughts and suggestions. You may reply directly to this email with your comments.

May God bless the great state of Missouri.

Very Sincerely,

Dr. Robert F. (Bob) Onder, Jr.

Missouri State Senator District 2

Serving Western St. Charles County