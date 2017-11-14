The end of the 4-H Year

Hamilton, MO -- Caldwell County 4-H honored Clover Kids, members, volunteers and leaders for their 2017 achievements at the annual recognition event on Sunday, November 5th at the Hamilton Federated Church. This year’s event started with a potluck dinner followed by the awards ceremony recognizing 4-H members who received year-end completion pins. Eligible members received project medals, recognition for state 4-H competitive events and outstanding 4-H county awards that were based upon their 4-H Recognition & Report Forms.

Special awards for outstanding achievement were:

Rookie of the Year Boy – Brodyn Baragary, Kidder Lonestars

Rookie of the Year Girl – Kathryn Farmer, Polo Trailblazers

Carrie McBee Award – Boy – Eli Anderson, Hamilton Achievers

Carrie McBee Award--Girl – Shelby Davies, Pleasant Hill Hustlers

Toomay Award – Losson Park, Hamilton Achievers

4-H Spirit Award – Annie Rauseo, Kidder Lonestars

Caldwell County Missouri Recognition Form award winners were:

Level I – Gage Swindler, Pleasant Hill Hustlers

Level III – Ryley Baragary, Kidder Lone Stars

Outstanding Club officer awards were presented to; Treasurer – Bryce Baragary, Kidder Lonestars; Secretary – Eli Anderson, Hamilton Achievers; Historian – Grace Holland – Hamilton Shooting Stars; Reporter – Gage Swindler—Pleasant Hill Hustlers.

The National Leadership award honors extraordinary young people for their character, citizenship and leadership. Award recipients receive a personalized award certificate, and a copy of William H. Danforth's classic motivational book I Dare You! Recipients are eligible to attend the American Youth Foundation's Leadership Conference, and to apply for the "I Dare You" scholarship. This year’s recipient was Cydnee Kipp - Hamilton Achievers.

The Alumni Award was presented to longtime supporter of Caldwell County 4-H, Richard Evans who was also 2017 Caldwell County’s 4-H Hall of Fame honoree. Richard is a great motivator, confidence builder, leader and volunteer!

The Friend of 4-H was presented to Beverly Bryant. She contributes to Caldwell County 4-H families by volunteering for many things, most notably judging for Achievement Days and County Contest Day

The success of Caldwell County youth is reflected by the caring adults who provide the leadership, mentoring, support and learning opportunities. First year volunteers honored were Bob Howe, Rebecca Ross, Amy Walker, Cody Walker and Jami Williams. Gretchen Brashear received her five-year volunteer silver clover pin. Ronald Kipp and Shari James-Kipp received their 10-year volunteer gold clover pin. Caldwell County 4-H thanks all volunteers for their commitment. Volunteers are the “heart” of 4-H.

Caldwell County 4-H would like to thank the annual sponsors, Caldwell County Mutual Insurance, Consumers Oil and Supply Company, The Hamilton Bank, Green Hills Telephone Company and the Pony Express Bank.

4-H is one of the five major programs provided through the University of Missouri Extension. Debbie Davis, 4-H Youth Specialist and Steven Steiner, 4-H Youth Program Associate are located at Clinton County Extension Office, 101 S. Main, Plattsburg, MO., 816-539-3765. www.extension.missouri.edu/Caldwell