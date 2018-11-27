The End of the 4-H Year

Polo, MO -- Caldwell County 4-H honored members, volunteers and leaders for their 2018 achievements at the annual recognition dinner and program Sunday, November 18 at the Polo Stagecoach Park. 4-H members received their year-end completion pin, project medals, and special awards based upon their 4-H Missouri Recognition and Report Forms.

Outstanding Achievement Award winners were:

Rookie of the Year Boy – Ledger Grooms, Hamilton Achievers

Rookie of the Year Girl – Jaecy Heisey, Polo Trailblazers

Carrie McBee Award – Boy – Aidan Anderson, Hamilton Achievers

Carrie McBee Award--Girl – Alanah Haase, Pleasant Hill Hustlers

Toomay Award – Ryan Robertson, Hamilton Achievers

4-H Spirit Award – Ava Grant, Hamilton Achievers

Caldwell County Missouri Recognition Form award winners were:

Level I – Kathryn Farmer, Polo Trailblazers

Level II—Gage Swindler, Pleasant Hill Hustlers

Level III – Ryley Baragary, Kidder Lone Stars

NW Regional MRF Winners were Kathryn and Keith Farmer and Dylan Swindler.

Top Club officer awards were presented to; Treasurer – Gage Swindler, Pleasant Hill Hustlers; Secretary – Eli Anderson, Hamilton Achievers; Historian – Aidan Anderson, Justin Robertson, Ryan Robertson; Hamilton Achievers; Reporter – Mikayla Robertson— Hamilton Achievers.

The National Leadership award honors extraordinary young people for their character, citizenship and leadership. Award recipients receive a personalized award certificate, and a copy of William H. Danforth's classic motivational book I Dare You! The 2018 recipients were Mikayla Robertson - Hamilton Achievers and Shelby Davies- Pleasant Hill Hustlers.

Caldwell County Alumni, Beverly Bryant, received the 2018 Alumni award honoring her lifetime connections with Caldwell 4-H as a member, leader, volunteer and supporter. Additionally, she was the 2018 Caldwell County’s 4-H Hall of Fame honoree.

The Dennis Walker Family and Curtis Houghton were honored as 2018 Friends of Caldwell 4-H. Curtis transported the new fifty livestock metal gates to Walker’s Garage. Hamilton and Polo FFA built the gates for the Caldwell County Livestock Show and painted during March 2018 by a team of Mizzou Alternative Break Students and Hamilton Achievers 4-H Club members.

Connie Horseman, Hamilton, received the 2018 Volunteer Award. Connie prioritizes 4-H for not only her family but for all Caldwell County 4-H youth and is always there to lend a helping hand. The caring adults who provide the leadership, mentoring, support and learning opportunities reflect the success of Caldwell County 4-H youth. First year volunteers honored were Rebecca Bell, Kristin Grant, Matthew Grant, Brandon Grooms, Meagan Grooms, Ella Haase, Lori Heisey, Amanda Railsback and William Railsback. Lesley Robertson received their 10-year volunteer gold clover pin. Caldwell County 4-H thanks all volunteers for their commitment. Volunteers are the “heart” of 4-H.

Caldwell County 4-H would like to thank the recognition event sponsors: Caldwell County Mutual Insurance, Consumers Oil and Supply Company, The Hamilton Bank, Green Hills Telephone Company and the Pony Express Bank.

4-H is one of the five major programs provided through the University of Missouri Extension. Debbie Davis, Caldwell 4-H Youth Specialist and Steven Steiner, Caldwell 4-H Youth Program Associate are located at Clinton County Extension Office, 101 S. Main, Plattsburg, MO., 816-539-3765. www.extension.missouri.edu/Caldwell