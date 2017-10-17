Enter Hamilton's Halloween Coloring Contest!

Enter our Halloween coloring contest and win the World's largest Hershey bar. Just color the picture in the October 17 issue of the Caldwell County News, add your name, age, address and phone number, then drop off at the newspaper office or mail to Coloring Contest, 101 S. Davis St., PO Box 218, Hamilton, MO 64644. The contest is open to children 12 and under.

The winner will be announced on Halloween.

Age will be factored in when judging the masterpieces.