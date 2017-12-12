Family Estate Planning Workshop

What can estate planning do for you and how can you do it? The Caldwell County MU Extension Council invites you to join Family Financial Educational Specialists Drs. Meridith Berry and Cynthia Crawford for plain talk about Family Estate Planning. The two-session workshop will be at the Hamilton Federated Church, 210 South Davis, January 11 and 25, 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Participants will need to attend both sessions.

Learn plain answers for the questions many people ask in navigating through the issues related to estate planning. Typical questions are: What is my default estate plan? What if someone asks me to be his or her personal representative? What can I do for myself? What do I need to hire others to do? I already know there are vultures in my family. What do I do? How do I direct where non-titled property goes? Bring your questions!

In addition, participants will receive: Probate Law Resource Guide by the Missouri Bar online link; Estate planning self-assessment; Durable power of attorney and advanced directive for healthcare forms and calculating your estate form.

Registration fees for the two-session workshop are $20 for an individual, $30 for a couple and will close January 5. Registration forms may be obtained at the Caldwell/Daviess Extension Office, Courthouse, Gallatin, MO. 1-660-663-3232 or at: http://extension.missouri.edu/caldwell. Additional information, please contact Meridith Berry, 660-359-4040, ext. 8 or BerryM@missouri.edu.