Farmers’ Market Workshop Scheduled for Cameron

Farmers’ Markets are a great way for produce growers to sell their fruits and vegetables at retail prices. Many farmers’ markets also allow the sale of other products, such as eggs, meat, crafts, and additional items.

Extension specialists all around Missouri have been working on a special project with farmers’ markets for the past year, thanks to a grant from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service Farmers Market Promotion Program. Last summer, for example, we visited markets demonstrating safe food sampling techniques. Growers who had not given out samples of their produce in the past were amazed at how this simple technique increased sales.

This spring, our project is holding workshops for farmers’ market managers, growers, and other vendors, to help them better promote their markets.

On Wednesday, March 29, MU Extension will be holding one of these workshops in Cameron. Farmers’ market managers and vendors from all over the NW Region are invited.

Speakers will include Kathi Mecham, MU Extension Commercial Horticulture Specialist, who will discuss merchandising and how to create an attractive display.

Rachel Heimericks, with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, will address programs and other resources that the department has available to help farmers’ markets.

Londa Nwadike, State Extension Consumer Food Safety Specialist for both the University of Missouri and Kansas State University, will give a demonstration on the proper… and safe way… to prepare food samples to hand out at farmers’ markets.

Jenna Wilkins is a Small Farm Specialist for Lincoln University. In addition, she raises produce and is the market manager for the Northeast Farmers Market in Kansas City. Jenna will discuss the basics of selling at farmers’ markets and will give examples of some entrepreneurial growers who sell at them.

There will be additional topics of interest to people who sell at farmers’ markets as well. We will also be available for anyone interested in starting a farmers’ market.

If you are interested in attending this workshop, please register by calling the Daviess County Extension Center at 660-663-3232. Lunch will be served, and there will be a small charge to cover the costs. The deadline for registration is Monday, March 27th.

For more information, you may call Tim Baker at the above number or Tom Fowler at the Buchanan County Extension Center, 816-279-1691.

