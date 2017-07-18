Fifty 4-Hers Attend Caldwell County 4-H Achievement Day

Achievement Day was held for the county on July 15, at the Nazarene Church in Kingston. Between the 50 4-Hers in attendance, the judges had 96 various projects to judge.

All of the members were very excited to see if any of their projects would make it to state. Gage Swindler, age 11, a member of the Braymer Pleasant Hill Hustlers Club, was eager to see how all thirteen of his exhibits were going to do. He was especially enthusiastic to see how his flower box he had made in woodworking would be judged. Even though Gage loves everything about 4-H, between his projects and showing swine, he enjoys just being a member of his club. Achievement Day is exceptionally exciting for first year members like Kathryn Farmer. Kathryn is eight years old and is a member of the Polo Trailblazers. She exhibited three woodworking projects and two arts and crafts. One of her projects in arts and crafts was a barn quilt she had painted. She has been excited to get involved in 4-H from the start. She watched her older brother exhibit projects and is ecstatic it is now her turn.

Achievement Day was a fun day for all the children as they munched on snacks, talked to judges and waited eagerly to see how their projects had done.