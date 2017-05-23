Free Car Seat Check to Be Held in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Is your young passenger’s car seat installed correctly? Are you sure they are riding in the right seat for their height and weight?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four child safety seats are improperly installed. Missouri law requires all children under eight to be in a child safety or booster seat until they are 80 pounds or 4 feet 9 inches tall. With the variety of makes and models of car seats on the market, many caregivers are confused on how to properly install the seats. That’s where the certified Child Passenger Safety technicians come in.

Keeping kids in Northwest Missouri safe on our roads is the goal of a free car seat check scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 24. The check will be held in the westernmost parking lot of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s office, located at 3602 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph. Certified Child Passenger Safety technicians will assist parents and caregivers on proper car seat installation and usage.

Bring your vehicle and the car seat you’d like checked or installed to the free car seat check and they will help determine if it’s the correct one to keep your young passenger as safe as they can be and they’ll check to make sure it’s securely installed in your vehicle.

If you can’t make it to the event, but still want your car seat checked, visit www.seatcheck.org to find a certified technician near you.