Free Speech Victory: National Center for Public Policy Research Soundly Defeats Fake Transparency Proposal at FedEx Shareholder Meeting

Memphis, TN/Washington, DC - At today's annual meeting of FedEx Corporation investors, the National Center for Public Policy Research's Free Enterprise Project (FEP) helped defeat a liberal, anti-free speech shareholder resolution put forward by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Investor Voice as part of leftist efforts to defund free-market organizations.

"Today is a good day for free speech and freedom of association," said National Center General Counsel and FEP Director Justin Danhof, Esq., who represented the organization at today's FedEx shareholder meeting. "Organizations such as the Teamsters and Investor Voice present themselves as innocent advocates seeking greater corporate transparency. Today, however, we pierced that veil and made sure FedEx investors knew these groups are part of a multi-billion-dollar liberal effort to defund pro-business, conservative organizations. After we told the investors the truth, they soundly rejected the proposal."

At the meeting, Danhof stated:

Today, the Teamsters and Investor Voice are attempting to conscript FedEx's shareholders into their efforts to defund and silence the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) groups that seek to improve America's business environment.

The proponents claim that FedEx's relationships with ALEC and the Chamber of Commerce expose the company to reputational risk. Considering that the proponents and their allies regularly smear the pro-business positions promoted by ALEC and the Chamber, this is a circular argument with no basis in fact. The Chamber and ALEC seek to promote a fair economic environment devoid of excessive government regulation and onerous corporate taxation. Such an environment would help, not harm, FedEx.

Danhof concluded:

Proposal seven holds no relevance for the company or its investors. The proponents are simply trying to use us to censor those that they cannot otherwise censor because our Constitution protects free speech. Don't let this liberal network silence free speech by dictating FedEx's business relationships. Please vote no on proposal number seven.