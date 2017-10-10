Going across state lines will lower insurance costs

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising the Trump administration, which is reportedly proposing to go across state lines for insurance purchases via executive and regulatory action:

"Allowing across state lines health insurance sales should make lower cost insurance options for all Americans. In light of Congress' failure to rescind both the individual and employer mandates, plus Obamacare regulations, the Trump administration regulatory action promises to provide a meaningful, affordable alternative to both individuals and employers bogged down in higher costs. While the devil is in the details, at first blush, President Trump's forward-looking action will hopefully break the logjam in Congress while protecting the most vulnerable Americans from exorbitant health insurance costs."

