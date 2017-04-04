Going Strong After Return From Spring Break

Compassion and generosity are not rare qualities of the people of Missouri. On the contrary, we embrace and humbly display them. In recent weeks, we have seen enormous efforts to help our friends and families in the Sunflower State. As you may know, grass fires have sullied the lands of Kansas. Kansas has roughly 651,000 acres of blackened land and, in southern Kansas, 70 percent of Clark County has been burned.

Volunteers from Missouri have packed their bags, loaded their trucks, and driven hundreds of miles to supply our neighbors with hay, fencing supplies, and other needed resources for Kansas’ families and agricultural and cattle industries.

I have been working with the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association to identify and recognize these brave and selfless volunteers for their efforts and am working with leadership in both chambers of the General Assembly to jointly honor these recent Missouri good deeds.

This week, I presented an important bill that would have a positive impact on the careers of athletic trainers in committee. On Monday, the Committee on Professional Registration heard SB 454. At many sporting events – football games, wrestling tournaments and track & field events — athletic trainers are present. Under current law, athletic trainers may treat only athletes. What constitutes an athlete? Is a member of a school’s marching band considered an athlete? How about a mascot? Senate Bill 454 would allow trained and certified athletic trainers — the trained professionals who are present at sporting events — to treat our sons and daughters who participate in extracurricular activities in any way.

Looking Ahead

A lot has been going in the Legislature! As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I look forward to receiving budget recommendations from the House of Representatives next week. Members of the Legislature must pass the budget by Friday, May 5.

As we return from spring break and look ahead, we see a lot of progress as legislation ushers through the committees and chambers. Some important issues during the second half of this session concern the prevailing wage, paycheck protection, transportation deregulation and education.

In rural counties like ours, project managers responsible for building and improving our infrastructure, fire departments and school buildings face high costs because of prevailing wage laws. Without the prevailing wage laws, Missouri taxpayers can feel confident in the maintenance of their public buildings and the ability to get back to work.

The Senate is now considering legislation that would give union members more autonomy.House Bill 251 would require that certain labor unions get authorization from an employee before using some of his or her withholding earnings to make political contributions. House Bill 251 would make public unions more accountable to employees. And more fundamentally, HB 251 is about fairness and individual freedom. After all, employees should have the right to decide whether they want their hard-earned money taken from them to be used to advance select political gain.

Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber and Lyft are the Facebook and Twitter of the road: They are popular, accessible and affordable. Yet, many of these companies find it challenging to operate in Missouri cities because of regulations. As you may know, excessive regulation discourages innovation and infringes on our abilities to access affordable services. House Bill 130 would create a framework — an environment — in which these companies could operate and would bring our state up to date with 39 other states that have statewide ridesharing laws.

Education is so important in our state that our state constitution guarantees free public schooling to our children. And while it is my constitutional duty to ensure a free education, it is also my duty, as a father and concerned citizen, to ensure that children in Missouri get the best quality education so that they can live up to their true potential. I believe that every child deserves a quality education regardless of where their parents live. And it is with that belief, that I fight tirelessly in the Senate to improve our education systems. For example, many schools in our communities and other rural areas find it difficult to hire teachers who teach a certain foreign language or specialized subject. I have proposed Senate Bill 360 to help schools provide a multitude of courses to our students. Senate Bill 360 would promote virtual education and allow our children to have access to those courses not provided at their local schools. It’s important that our students have a well-rounded education and be exposed to many fascinating and interesting subjects. Senate Bill 360 is a step in that direction.

Bill Tracking Update

SB 183 - 04/03/2017 To be placed on Informal Calendar for Perfection (GREF)

Extends the Big Government Get Off My Back Act and modifies several provisions relating to the collection of money by public entities

SB 257 - 03/01/2017 Hearing Held (COMM)

Allows telephone companies to select an alternate method of property tax assessment

SB 280 - 04/03/2017 To be placed on Informal Calendar for Perfection (VETS)

Requires the Department of Revenue to issue both REAL ID compliant and noncompliant driver's licenses and identification cards

SB 335 - 02/15/2017 Voted Do Pass (SFCH)

Modifies the definition of a service dog

SB 359 - 02/21/2017 Hearing Held (SBIN)

Modifies provisions relating to the promotion and sale of alcoholic beverages

SB 360 - 03/14/2017 Bill Combined w/(SCS/SBs 360, 238 & 360) (EDUC)

Modifies provisions relating to virtual public schools

SB 375 - 03/29/2017 Hearing Conducted (SFCH)

Changes the law regarding consent for a minor to obtain an abortion

SB 376 - 04/03/2017 To be placed on Informal Calendar for Perfection (GENL)

Designates "Old Drum" as the historical dog of the state of Missouri

SB 395 - 04/03/2017 To be placed on Informal Calendar for Perfection (PROF)

Modifies provisions relating to the practice of public accounting

SB 416 - 02/28/2017 Hearing Conducted (WAME)

Exempts the purchase of utilities for certain food preparation uses from state sales and use taxes

SB 452 - 02/28/2017 Hearing Held (EDEV)

Creates the Missouri Video Lottery Control Act

SB 454 - 03/27/2017 Hearing Conducted (PROF)

Modifies provisions of the Missouri Athletic Trainer Practice Act

SB 472 - 03/27/2017 Removed from Consent Calendar (AGRI)

Modifies the definition of "livestock" to include honey bees for the purposes of the state sales tax law

SB 485 - 04/03/2017 To be placed on Informal Calendar for Perfection (EDUC)

Excludes funds designated by taxpayers in an urban district as early childhood education funds from the local tax revenue calculation used to provide funding to charter schools that declared themselves as a local education agency

SB 531 - 03/09/2017 Second Read and Referred to Committee (SCFH)

Provides for patient due process for persons receiving services from the Division of Developmental Disabilities

SB 532 - 03/28/2017 Hearing Conducted (HPEN)

Modifies provisions relating to Department of Mental Health inspections

SCR 7 - 03/07/2017 Hearing Conducted (RJRR)

Expresses support for the people of Israel

SCR 15 - 02/14/2017 Referred to Committee (RJRR)

Designates August 21, 2017, as "Total Eclipse Day" in the state of Missouri

