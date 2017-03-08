Governor Greitens appoints new Caldwell County Commissioner

Gov. Eric R. Greitens today appointed Rex Hibler of Cameron as the new Caldwell County Western District Commissioner. The position became vacant after the previous Commissioner, Gerald McBrayer, passed away.

Hibler is a lead designer at Black and Veatch, an engineering, consulting, and construction company in Overland Park. He has worked in this position for nearly 40 years. Hibler served on the Hamilton R-II School Board for 11 years and currently serves on the Kidder Cemetery Board.