Home / News / Governor Greitens appoints new Caldwell County Commissioner

Governor Greitens appoints new Caldwell County Commissioner

Thu, 08/03/2017 - 11:04 admin

Gov. Eric R. Greitens today appointed Rex Hibler of Cameron as the new Caldwell County Western District Commissioner. The position became vacant after the previous Commissioner, Gerald McBrayer, passed away.

Hibler is a lead designer at Black and Veatch, an engineering, consulting, and construction company in Overland Park. He has worked in this position for nearly 40 years. Hibler served on the Hamilton R-II School Board for 11 years and currently serves on the Kidder Cemetery Board.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media