Governor Parson Announces Meeting of Missouri's Electoral College Members

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri's Electoral College members will meet on Monday, December 14 at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

The meeting and subsequent vote of the electors provides the official assignment of Missouri's 10 electoral votes to the candidates for President and Vice President of the United States who received a plurality of the popular vote in Missouri's November 3 General Election. Each of Missouri's electors are bound by honor to vote for the winners of the state's popular vote.

Prior to the meeting, Governor Parson will sign Certificates of Acquisition certifying that an abstract of votes cast during the General Election will have been certified to him from each county in the state of Missouri. He will further certify that abstracts of votes have been certified to him showing that each of Missouri's 10 electors received votes qualifying them to vote in the Electoral College.

The meeting of the electors will be held in the Senate Lounge at the State Capitol. Media and guests should arrive by 1:30 p.m., so they can be seated before the electors arrive. Attendance will be limited, social distancing guidelines will be followed, and mask wearing is encouraged.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Governor Parson's Facebook Page, and pictures will be available on Flickr. An overflow room to view the live-stream will be located in House Hearing Room 3. To view the formal notice and agenda for the meeting of Missouri's Electoral College members, click here.

Monday, December 14, 2020

Meeting of Missouri's Electoral College Members

When: 2:00 p.m.

*Media and guests should arrive by 1:30 p.m.

Where: Senate Lounge (3rd Floor)

State Capitol

Media: Open

*Media and guests will need to enter through the South entrance of the State Capitol

*An overflow room to view the live-stream will be located in House Hearing Room 3