Governor Parson Calls Special Election for Two House of Representatives Vacancies

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson called for a special election to fill two vacancies in the House of Representatives due to the resignation of Representative Jean Evans, who was recently named Executive Director of the Missouri Republican Party, and the appointment of Representative Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri State Treasurer.

“It’s important that we work quickly to fill vacancies in the people’s house to ensure that Missourians have representation here in Jefferson City,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We appreciate the dedication and hard work of our local election authorities, especially when preparing for and conducting a special election. I am confident that Secretary Ashcroft will continue focusing our election process in a free and fair manner.”

The special election for the Missouri House of Representatives 158th District (Barry, Lawrence, Stone Counties) and the 99th (St. Louis County) will take place on November 5, 2019.

“I appreciate Senator Dan Hegeman and Representative Dan Shaul for their work last year passing election reform (SB 592),” said Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. “It is important for Missourians to have full representation in the General Assembly, and last year’s legislation has allowed us to move more efficiently to fill these open seats.”

To view Governor Parson’s official writ of elections, click 99th House District and 158th House District.