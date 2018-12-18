Governor Parson Makes Six Appointments to Boards and Commissions

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Parson announced six appointments to various boards and commissions.

Dr. Cindy Herrmann Baker, of Ozark, was appointed to the Committee for Professional Counselors.

Dr. Baker is the owner of four counseling-related companies: Baker Consulting Services, LLC; Touchstone Counseling, LLC; Touchstone Helping Families; and Garden of Healing, LLC. She has her Bachelor of Arts in Family and Consumer Sciences from Washburn University, a Master of Science in Counseling from Missouri State University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a National Certified Counselor and a Certified Civil and Family Mediator.

Brandon Boulware, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Boulware is the Managing Partner of Boulware Law, LLC. He previously served as a Judicial Law Clerk in the Supreme Court of Missouri and the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his Juris Doctor from American University Washington College of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude and was the Assistant Notes & Comments Editor for the American University International Law Review. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees for St. Paul’s Episcopal Day School, a Board Member for the Kansas City Midtown Housing Advisory Board, and serves on the Executive Board for the Committee for County Progress.

Dr. James Gray III, of Des Peres, was appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy.

Dr. Gray is the Executive Director of Pharmacy at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He is responsible for operations, drug use policy, regulatory compliance, program development, and financial performance of the pharmacy department. Dr. Gray received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh. He earned a Doctor of Pharmacy at Duquesne University and completed an American Society of Health-System Pharmacists accredited residency in pharmacy practice at Mercy Hospital. He also has his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Colby Grove, of Springfield, was appointed to the State Board of Pharmacy.

Dr. Grove is a pharmacist and co-owner at The Pharmacy @ Pleasant Hope. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Chemistry from Drury University and a Doctor of Pharmacy from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine School of Pharmacy. Dr. Grove is one of nine pharmacists in his family, and his family’s history in the pharmacy business dates back to over eighty years.

Christopher Sanford, of Brighton, was appointed to the Missouri Board of Occupational Therapy.

Sanford is the Director of Rehabilitation and a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant at Choice Rehab, Strafford Care Center. He has over twenty-five years of experience as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, and the last eleven years in Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation Homes. He has his Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education from Wayland Baptist University and completed the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program from AMMED Center and Schools. Sanford was also a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant and Medical Company First Sergeant with the U.S. Army for twenty years. He has been certified with the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy since 1982 and licensed in Missouri since 2008.

Dr. Linda Sue Hermann Wimpfheimer, of Webster Groves, was appointed to the Committee for Professional Counselors.

Dr. Hermann is a therapist in private practice and the Owner of the Marriage and Family Institute in Clayton. She has her Bachelor of Science from Maryville University, a Master of Education in General Counseling from University of Missouri-St. Louis. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a National Certified Counselor. Dr. Hermann is the past president and board member for Psychotherapy St. Louis, and serves on the Board of Directors for Junior Leagues (St. Louis, Honolulu, and Minneapolis), Kids in the Middle, and Mid-County Teen Advocacy Council.