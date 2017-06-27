Governor Signs Senate Bills 376 and 395 Into Law

This evening, the governor signed Senate Bill 376 into law. Senate Bill 376 designates Old Drum as Missouri’s Historical Dog and Jim the Wonder Dog as Missouri’s Wonder Dog. Next to the Old Drum Statue on the grounds of the Johnson County Courthouse in Warrensburg, Mo, the governor said, "I'm happy to support Senator Hoskins by signing this bill which means so much to the people of Warrensburg and Marshall, Mo.”

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, joined the governor on the historic occasion. “We have two small communities in Missouri, one is Marshall, Missouri that has Jim the Wonder Dog and one in Warrensburg, Missouri that has Old Drum, that are asking for something that has a zero fiscal note in order to help tourism and economic development in their counties and preserve a part of Missouri’s heritage and history,” Sen. Hoskins said. The Johnson County senator also mentioned the story of Old Drum’s popularity: “Two years ago the Consul General of Canada came to visit us at the Missouri State Capitol. When I told him I was from Warrensburg, he said ‘well I have been to Warrensburg,’ and I said ‘oh, you’ve been to Whiteman Air Force Base or the University of Central Missouri.’ He said ‘no, I came here as a tourist to see Old Drum and learn more about Old Drum.’”

In addition to signing Senate Bill 376, the governor signed another one of Sen. Hoskins’ bills, Senate Bill 395, into law. Senator Hoskins, a Certified Public Accountant, called the bill a significant step toward modernizing Missouri. “This bill will go a long way in protecting consumers and reducing red tape, making Missouri’s accounting profession more competitive and welcoming.”

In addition to expanding CPA mobility, the new law will lower the minimum age requirement to be a licensed accountant from 21 to 18 and modify current regulations to foster uniformity with other states.

Joining Sen. Hoskins’ at the governor’s bill signings were Representatives Dan Houx and Dean Dohrman, both represent parts of Warrensburg. Both laws will go into effect on August 28, 2017.

For information about Sen. Hoskins, please visit his official Missouri Senate website at http://www.senate.mo.gov/mem21/.