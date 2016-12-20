Grain Belt Express Hearings Draw Big Opposition:

Over 1000 people braved bitterly cold conditions to attend the final four of eight hearings held by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) concerning the controversial proposed interstate power line project called Grain Belt Express. Grain Belt Express is applying for a certificate from the PSC that would allow them the ability to condemn private land in order to erect a massive transmission line that would primarily carry energy to the East coast. For over three years the corporation has been in a heated battle with residents from the impacted areas. They have been denied two times but have re-filed for a third.

Jennifer Gatrel spokesperson for Block Grain Belt Express stated, “For us this fight is about whether or not a private company that is not a regulated Public Utility should have access to eminent domain for their own financial gain. Awarding the certificate, which would give the company the power of eminent domain would violate our property rights and would open up Pandora's Box to allow other corporations to do the same throughout Missouri.”

The hearings were heavily attended and opponents of the project were extremely visible in their green clothing, hats, stickers, and scarves. Representatives of the company wore white and passed out stickers to their supporters.

Those in support of the project testified to the commission about how this project would create 1500 jobs for the life of the project, the benefit to the economy and a need for renewable energy.

Opponents of the project, many of which were visibly emotional, testified about their love for the land and how the project would have devastating consequences for the impacted areas. Some of the concerns listed were reduction of property values, difficulty of farming around massive obstacles, fear about potential health consequences, fear that the corrosion associated with direct current lines could cause a pipeline rupture to the three pipelines the line would parallel. Many doubted the project would create any significant impacts the temporary jobs and promised savings would have on the economy.

Hearing Quotes:

Mid-Buchanan School Superintendent John James:

“Last quarter from June to September the property values in this district went up $500,000 they always go up. If this causes that trend to reverse, the money I lose in property taxes will by far offset the money I will gain in railroad and utility money. So there really is no big windfall for having it go through my district.”

Video link: https://www.facebook.com/blockgrainbeltexpressmo/videos/1326247510750890/

9 year old Dalton Gatrel:

“Through our whole county the power line would run alongside the existing pipelines. There is a whole lot of talk about corrosion and other parallelism. I can tell you even when I was 6 I knew it was a pretty bad idea to keep the gas can next to the campfire.”