Graves Celebrates Agency Approvals for Little Otter Creek

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, today celebrated the announcement that all agencies involved have lent their approval to the Little Otter Creek Lake Project so it can begin construction. The project has been in the works for nearly 25 years.

“This is great news for Northwest Missouri. Droughts in recent years made it more clear than ever that this water supply is desperately needed. Folks have put in countless hours of work to see this come to fruition and I’m glad it has finally gotten through the bureaucratic hurdles so they can start construction. Congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard to move this project forward and I look forward to seeing the lake completed,” said Graves.

Graves has worked to help get the federal government to commit over 16 million dollars to the project, in addition to pushing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work with local officials and contractors to move the project along. Once completed, Little Otter Creek Lake will provide a source of drinking water to communities in Caldwell County and surrounding areas, with the secondary purpose of providing flood control and recreational opportunities such as fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, biking, and the enjoyment of nature. Construction is expected to begin next Summer.