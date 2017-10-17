Graves named to National Defense Authorization Act Conference Committee

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) announced today that he has selected Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) to serve on the National Defense Authorization Act Conference Committee that is tasked with working out differences between the House and Senate versions of National Defense legislation.

Graves released the following statement:

“Providing the resources for a strong military is a critical responsibility of the federal government and it’s always been a top priority of mine in Congress. I’m happy to continue the good work we have done in the House that strengthens our military and ensures our troops get the treatment, equipment, and pay they deserve,” Graves said.

“Additionally, I’ll be in a unique position to see that my request to secure further modernization of the Air National Guard’s C-130H fleet stays in the final bill. The C-130H is such an important aircraft to our military, and serves as a force multiplier to active duty, reserve and guard units across the world. It is often on the front lines of combat, protecting the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and it also serves vital global humanitarian purposes as seen most recently in the 139th Airlift Wing’s response to the hurricanes that ripped through Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.”

The Conference Committee is expected to convene until a final conference report is produced and voted on in each chamber, then signed into law by the President.

Background:

Congressman Graves serves as a member of the Armed Services Committee which covers all operations within the Department of Defense including those at the 139th Airlift Wing. On July 14th, the House passed H.R. 2810, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018, by a vote of 344-81