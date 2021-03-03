Home / News / Graves Votes Against Biden Bailout Bill

Graves Votes Against Biden Bailout Bill

Wed, 03/03/2021 - 12:28 admin

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) released the following statement after voting against President Biden’s $1.9 trillion bailout bill.

“We can’t afford to mortgage our children’s future to pay for this wasteful bailout bill that’s loaded with pork,” said Graves. “Less than 10 percent of this ‘emergency relief bill’ goes to fighting COVID-19 and much of it won’t be spent this year. There’s still $1 trillion that hasn’t been spent from previous COVID-19 relief bills. We need to focus on putting those dollars to good use and reopening our country—not wasting trillions on payoffs to liberal donors and special interests.”

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media