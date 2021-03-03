Graves Votes Against Biden Bailout Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) released the following statement after voting against President Biden’s $1.9 trillion bailout bill.

“We can’t afford to mortgage our children’s future to pay for this wasteful bailout bill that’s loaded with pork,” said Graves. “Less than 10 percent of this ‘emergency relief bill’ goes to fighting COVID-19 and much of it won’t be spent this year. There’s still $1 trillion that hasn’t been spent from previous COVID-19 relief bills. We need to focus on putting those dollars to good use and reopening our country—not wasting trillions on payoffs to liberal donors and special interests.”