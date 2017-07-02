Great Northwest Days at the Capitol Big Success

There was a large delegation of representation from Northwest Missouri that converged on the Capitol in Jefferson City last week. There were over 300 representatives from the twenty counties in Northwest Missouri, along with other individuals representing individual cities and other concerns in Northwest Missouri. They were willing to take time from their schedules to travel to Jefferson City for two days to meet with legislators and discuss the issues and needs of rural northwest Missouri. But the Great Northwest Days at the Capitol also tries to “showcase” the positive things that are going on in north Missouri and what the communities in north Missouri are already doing to help improve our part of the state.

Communities throughout northwest Missouri region are invited to set up informational and educational booths to promote and “showcase” their individual communities. All the legislators, from all over the state and their staff, are invited to attend the event. This year, nearly 100 of the state representatives and over twenty five percent of the state senators attended. Others had planned to attend but were busy with hearings that lasted well into the night. There were also over 100 of the staff members and office aid present and over 25 of the state departments represented. This was a good opportunity to visit with state legislators about issues of concern, but also an opportunity to invite them to come to our local community and see what is happening in Northwest Missouri.

This year, Caldwell County chose to “showcase” the several positive issues, including the progress with the Little Otter Creek Lake project and establishment of the Wholesale Water Commission. The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine show and developments in that area and the growth of the Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton, as well as the Penny Museum were also highlighted. Other positive developments such as the new MFA grain terminal, the Consumers Oil regional feed mill in Braymer, and the new bridge on Highway 13 at Kingston were all positive developments in Caldwell County.

Appreciation is given to those attending from Caldwell County: Caldwell County Commissioner’s Bud Motsinger, Gerald McBrayer, and Jonathan Abbot. Others attending included Cathy Youtsey, Robert Blades, Kendall and Lisa Morgan, Dave Adams from Green Hills Telephone in Breckenridge, Stephanie Henry from Caldwell County News, Stephanie Williams with the North Central Missouri Business Facilitation group and Terry Rumery as Little Otter Creek coordinator and economic development specialist for Caldwell County.

The northwest Missouri region had three main issues that they were wanting to target and discuss with legislators this year. They included investing in the infrastructure in northwest Missouri with water such as the Little Otter Creek project being one of the top issues. Other infrastructure needs include other water and waste water systems, transpiration with streets, roads, and bridges, and the need to continue to increase the communication and broadband capabilities in north Missouri. A second priority was creation of an office for rural policy, as the dynamics of the rural area are much different than those of the urban area of the state. That includes the workforce, education, transportation, healthcare, and economic development needs. The third priority targeted the investment in education in rural Missouri. This includes PK through 12 and also the expectation of all educators from private, public and home school to educate our children with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.

If anyone would be interested in helping to work with the Great Northwest Days at the Capitol for next year, please contact Bud Motsinger, Presiding Commissioner for Caldwell County.