Great Salt Lake in ‘dire state’ as Western drought worsens

More than 99% of Utah is currently experiencing at least extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Nearly 70% of the state is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, including the area around Salt Lake City.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – July 29, 2021 – It's been nearly two months since Utah's governor asked citizens to pray for rain.

Having issued two drought emergencies over the course of three months and requested citizens to do their part in saving water, Gov. Spencer Cox asked for Utahns to take the first weekend of June to call upon "divine intervention," regardless of religious affiliation.

"By praying collaboratively and collectively asking God or whatever higher power you believe in for more rain, we may be able to escape the deadliest aspects of the continuing drought," Cox said during a video statement.

A month later, Gunnison Reservoir near Sterling, Utah, ran dry. It was listed at 0% capacity on July 10 with other reservoirs projected to follow. Of the state's 42 largest reservoirs, 26 of them were below 55% of available capacity as of July 21, according to the governor's office.

