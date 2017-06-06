Grilling meat may increase cancer risks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – With summer approaching, people are going outside and firing up their grills. Grilling meat over open flame can produce tasty meals. But it can also produce harmful chemicals, especially if the temperature is above 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

These chemicals are known as heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), says Lydia Kaume, a nutrition and health education specialist for University of Missouri Extension. Broiling, charbroiling and pan frying can also produce these chemicals.

“Longer cooking times and heat influence the number of HCAs formed,” Kaume says. “For example, well-done, grilled or barbecued chicken and steak all have high concentrations of HCAs.”

On the other hand, PAHs form in open-fire grilling as fat and juice drip from foods, resulting in flames. The flames and smoke contain PAHs that adhere to the surface of the meat, she says.

“In general, cooking methods that expose meat to smoke or charring contribute to PAH formation,” Kaume says. “PAHs are also found in smoked meats, cigarette smoke and car exhaust fumes.”

These chemicals are of concern because HCAs and PAHs in food can damage our DNA. In laboratory studies involving animals, researchers found that exposure to HCAs and PAHs can cause tumors of breast, colon, liver, skin, lung, prostate and other organs.

To estimate HCA and PAH exposures in humans, scientists have conducted epidemiological studies using questionnaires to examine participants’ meat consumption and cooking methods to . These studies found that high consumption of well-done, fried or barbecued meats is associated with increased risks of colorectal, pancreatic and prostate cancer.

“An interesting fact to note is that individuals have different bioactivation levels, which means that cancer risks associated with exposure to HCAs and PAHs may vary from one person to another,” Kaume says.

While researchers continue to study this subject, there are ways to reduce your exposure:

· Avoid prolonged cooking times at high temperatures as well as direct exposure of meat to an open flame.

· Use a microwave oven to cook meat prior to exposure to high temperatures to lower the time for HCA formation.

· Regularly turn meat over on a high heat source.

· Get rid of charred portions of meat or other foods.

· Avoid using gravy made from meat drippings.

For more information, see the National Cancer Institute fact sheet “Chemicals in Meat Cooked at High Temperatures and Cancer Risk” at cancer.gov/cancertopics/factsheet/Risk/cooked-meats.

For more than 100 years, University of Missouri Extension has extended university-based knowledge beyond the campus into all counties of the state. In doing so, extension has strengthened families, businesses and communities.