Growing-season problems are topics at MU Crop Management Conference, Dec. 14-15

Problems growing crops provide topics for talks at the Crop Management Conference, Dec. 14-15 in Columbia, says Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri Extension weed scientist.

Answers go beyond problems faced this year with off-site herbicide drift. Bradley says wise use of dicamba will be covered.

With registration open, organizers urge early sign-up. “These topics will draw a crowd,” Bradley says. “We have a good lineup of speakers.”

The MU Extension training for certified crop advisers, farmers and others in the ag industry meets at the Holiday Inn Executive Center, Columbia. At the same time, a trade show by MO-AG Industries will be in the Expo Center. The show is free to those enrolled in the conference.

Topics covered include drought, soybean cyst nematodes, soybean seed treatment, aerial drones and spray nozzles. New research studies from MU and nearby state land-grant universities are told.

Economics comes in a new way. Ray Massey, MU ag economist, talks on “Irrational Decision Making.” That’s good timing. After that topic was chosen, the Nobel Prize winner in economics was named. His research covers irrational economics. Not all decisions are based on solid scientific data.

Yes, Bradley says, dicamba will be discussed in-depth in two sessions.

Economist Massey also tells of “Herbicide Injury: Crop and Liability Insurance.”

Crop adviser credits are on crop, nutrient, soil and water, and pest management. Also covered is professional development.

At lunch, Dec. 14, Dean Chris Daubert of the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, will talk. Their topics are “New Leaders and New Visions for Agribusiness.”

During the meeting, speakers post their slides for their talks on an MU website.

The conference formed to give credits for crop advisers. However, farmers and others soon found they couldn’t miss the topics. Now farmers get a special rate of $100 for two days. Deadline for registration is Dec. 4. After that late fees apply.

Registration is through the MU Conference Office or at plantsciences.missouri.edu/cmc.

For questions about the program, call Bradley at 573-882-4039. Registration questions go to 573-882-4349. For hotel rooms, call 573-445-8531. Ask for a crop conference rate.

Source: Kevin Bradley, 573-882-4039

